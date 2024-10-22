Inc. Names Apollo.Io A 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The annual list recognizes the top B2B companies in the country that cater to SMBs and have demonstrated a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo , a leading go-to-market (GTM) solution for sales and marketing teams, today announced it has been named one of Inc.'s 2024 Power Partners Award Winner . The third annual Power Partner Award is presented by Inc., the leading brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, honoring B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records for supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Apollo is proud to be recognized as one of the best B2B providers in the CRM - Sales Force Automation category, helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage customer data, track customer interactions, compile business information, and automate sales. Apollo is featured alongside 359 other highly acclaimed business leaders, including Pipedrive, Slack, and HubSpot.

The Power Partner Award recognizes the highest caliber of B2B partners who support entrepreneurs in critical business areas, such as hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising. This frees up founders to focus on their core missions. Inc.'s methodology includes anonymous client surveys and qualitative ratings, online sentiment analysis from Inc.'s data partner, Meltwater, and research and analysis of data by Inc. reporters. Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

Apollo solves a critical need by consolidating the entire sales tech stack, providing sales teams with access to verified contact data for over 275 million B2B contacts, along with AI-driven intelligence tools to engage and convert these contacts-all in one unified platform. Apollo is one of the fastest-growing companies in SaaS currently supporting over 500,000 companies, 80,000+ paying customers, and millions of users globally, growing revenue by over 14x since the beginning of 2021. The company is the No. 1 ranked best sales intelligence software for small businesses on G2, and has earned No. 1 rankings in the SMB categories for lead capture, marketing account intelligence, and lead intelligence. Apollo is also ranked No. 3 for Best Sales Products on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards .

"Go-to-market is really hard. The process is complex, lacks intelligent guidance, and involves slow, convoluted workflows where the available tools today cater primarily to large enterprises," said Tim Zheng, Apollo's Co-founder and CEO. "Apollo was built from the ground up to solve these problems. The platform simplifies world-class go-to-market strategies, making them intelligent and accessible to the underserved market of 330 million global small businesses. Business owners can replace multiple sales and marketing tools with Apollo, reducing costs without sacrificing modern workflows that provide a competitive edge. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a partner to small businesses, supporting their growth and accelerating their revenue."

About Apollo

Apollo is the leading go-to-market solution for revenue teams, trusted by over 500,000 companies and millions of users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. The company is one of the fastest growing companies in SaaS, raising approximately $250 million to date and valued at $1.6 billion. Apollo provides sales and marketing teams with easy access to verified contact data for over 275 million B2B contacts, along with tools to engage and convert these contacts in one unified platform. By helping revenue professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo turns prospects into customers.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

