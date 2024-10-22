RES Makes Its Debut On ENR's Rankings For Top Environmental Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition for Nature-based Solution Provider Represents an Milestone

BELLAIRE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering News-Record has ranked Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) as #12 among the Top 30 All-Environmental Firms in its annual rankings of environmental engineering firms, released last week.

"At RES we are 100% focused on ecological restoration. The ENR achievement is a milestone for RES and should excite anyone following the growing track record of nature-based solutions in addressing today's ecological challenges" said Roger Wiederkehr, RES president and CEO. "RES earning a spot on the list marks a pivotal moment in the environmental restoration industry's evolution and validates RES' focus and unique delivery model."

"The scale, complexity, and urgency of green infrastructure solutions for mitigation, water quality, and flood resiliency challenges are growing exponentially," Wiederkehr continued. "As the transition to nature-based solutions accelerates in every segment of the environmental services industry, RES has been focused on assembling the integrated teams of subject-matter experts who can deliver the deep ecological restoration and engineering knowledge, flexible approaches to integrated delivery, exceptional program management capabilities, and long-term stewardship of the green infrastructure to our clients and partners."

ENR rankings are based on prior year revenues. RES positions within the rankings include:



Top 200 Environmental Firms (#66)

Top 30 All-Environmental Firms (#12) Top Environmental Firms by Market Segment: Environmental Science (#8)

ENR also acknowledged RES for its role as restoration contractor for the Klamath River Renewal Project, the world's largest salmon habitat restoration project. View limited reprint of RES rankings and editorial coverage in the ENR report on the RES website .

About RES (res)

As the nation's largest nature-based solutions company, RES (Resource Environmental Solutions) is restoring a resilient earth for a modern world, project by project. RES creates durable, resilient, natural infrastructure for communities through solutions for environmental mitigation, stormwater and water quality, and climate and flooding resilience. RES has a unique operating model for delivering ecological restoration projects, based on science-led design, full delivery, and long-term performance.

