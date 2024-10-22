Second National AI Clean Energy Leadership Summit To Be Held In Seattle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Washington Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Under Secretary of Geraldine Richmond, and Other Prominent Leaders to Speak

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for American Science and (FAST) announced today that it will host its second AI Clean Energy Summit (AICES) dedicated to exploring the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the energy sector in Seattle on November 20, 2024.

The nonprofit AI Clean Energy Summit is the first series of high-profile leadership in North America focused on the impact of AI on the energy sector.

The summit in Seattle will feature more than 30 high-profile public sector and energy industry leaders, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Under Secretary of Energy for Science and Innovation Dr. Geraldine Richmond, and other prominent speakers from the Biden Administration, U.S. Congress, Department of Energy, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, BrightNight, Google, IBM, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Seattle City Light, Puget Sound Energy, Portland General Electric, EPRI, and other leading experts who will share their insights with participants.

The summit will focus on various aspects of leveraging AI to enable the clean energy transition, including technology, policy, public-private cooperation, cybersecurity, and investment. While the rapid advancement of AI increases power demand, AI itself has immense potential to enhance U.S. energy security by making energy more affordable, efficient, and cleaner. By facilitating the clean energy transition, AI not only meets its own energy needs but also accelerates global decarbonization efforts.

The AI Clean Energy Summit in Seattle is expected to attract over 500 attendees, including business leaders, public officials, policymakers, senior decision-makers, investors, academics, and members of the press.

FAST Chairman Phillip J. Bond said, "The rapid advancement of AI is having a profound effect on every sector of America's economy, from healthcare to education. These changes affect every person in the United States. What has not received enough attention is that breakthroughs in AI have brought us to a point where U.S. energy security will be enhanced, and a sustainable and affordable transition to clean energy is becoming possible. We are proud to bring the AI Clean Energy Summit to Washington, the very state leading America's decarbonization and electrification efforts, as well as pioneering our nation's rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence and digital infrastructure development. We look forward to Governor Inslee's insightful remarks, as well as the enlightening insights and best practices from many of the world's leading experts driving America's leadership in the implementation of AI in the energy sector."

The Foundation for American Science and Technology invites energy and technology professionals, business leaders, investors, academics, and policymakers to visit to learn more about and register for the AI Clean Energy Summit in Seattle.

About FAST

The Foundation for American Science and Technology (FAST) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering American innovation to create jobs. FAST helps define and supports policies that enhance American science and technology. FAST focuses on projects that generate high-value, high-wage American jobs through innovative applications of science and technology, including initiatives like CyberUSA and Getting to Global. To learn more about FAST, please visit

.

