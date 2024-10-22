(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Plastic Packaging Films - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spain Plastic Packaging Films Market is estimated at 0.52 million tonnes in 2024, and is expected to reach 0.61 million tonnes by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Spain's urban lifestyle is driving a notable uptick in the demand for convenient packaging. Consumers increasingly opt for lightweight, user-friendly options, compelling vendors to adapt their designs to cater to the growing organized retail sector. By transitioning to lighter materials, such as flexible pouches, vendors meet these changing demands and enjoy significant energy-saving benefits. Moreover, the industry's move toward sustainable packaging solutions resonates with the rising consumer consciousness for eco-friendly products. This alignment is poised to spur heightened innovation and competition within the packaging landscape.

Spain's packaging industry is witnessing robust growth, driven by a strong economy that's empowering consumers to opt for premium products, often showcased in innovative packaging. Moreover, there's a notable uptick in the demand for compact, on-the-go packaging, especially in pouch formats, driven by the country's busy professionals. This trend isn't confined to a single sector; industries ranging from food, FMCG, and groceries to cosmetics are all set to increase their usage of pouch packaging. As a result, solution providers are intensifying their innovation efforts to enhance their market presence and offer more appealing products.

Consumers increasingly favor products with longer shelf lives, motivated by convenience and a heightened awareness of food waste. Plastic film packaging boasts superior barrier properties and safeguards items from moisture, oxygen, light, and other factors that could compromise their quality and freshness. This makes it a crucial tool in extending the shelf life of perishable goods, ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and personal care items. France is actively addressing its reliance on single-use plastics, especially in the fresh produce retail sector. In response, a recent law has been enacted banning the use of plastic film and netting.

As part of Europe's economic recovery and policy development, a "plastic levy" law has been introduced, linking fees to the non-recycled plastic packaging waste generated by each EU Member State. Spain responded by enacting the Special Tax on Non-Reusable Plastic Packaging (Law 7/2022), effective from January 2023. This tax was designed to enhance waste management, combat soil contamination, and promote a circular economy. Applicable across Spain, the law requires manufacturers, importers, and transporters of single-use plastic containers to reassess their material choices. These stringent measures present a notable challenge to Spain's plastics industry, aligning with the EU's broader goal of reducing environmental impact and advancing a circular economy, ultimately driving innovation and sustainability in packaging.

Spain is actively combatting the widespread use of single-use plastics, particularly in the fresh produce retail sector. A recent law has been enacted, specifically targeting plastic film and netting, with the primary goal of slashing plastic waste and fostering the adoption of sustainable packaging. As a result, this legislation is set to tighten the market for plastic packaging films in Spain, directly impacting manufacturers and suppliers entrenched in this segment. Aligned with a broader push toward a circular economy, the law champions the shift to biodegradable and reusable materials. This transition is anticipated to fuel innovation within the packaging realm as businesses strive to craft eco-conscious solutions that align with the updated mandates.

Spain Plastic Packaging Films Market Trends



Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Segment to Hold Significant Market Share Polyethylene Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Market

Spain Plastic Packaging Films Industry Overview

The Spain plastic packaging films market is semi-consolidated with limited global and regional players, such as Berry Global Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, Luigi Bandera S.p.A., and others vying for attention in a contested market space characterized by low product differentiation, growing product penetration, and high competition.



January 2024 - Berry Global unveiled an enhanced iteration of its Omni Xtra polyethylene cling film, positioning it as a certified recyclable substitute for conventional PVC options. Initially tailored for fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry, and deli items, the new Omni Xtra+ film boasts heightened impact resistance, enhanced elasticity, and a more consistent stretching profile. July 2023 - Dow and Klockner Pentaplast have jointly introduced KP Flexivac, a multi-layer vacuum film. This innovative product has achieved a notable milestone: It has been certified as 100% recyclable PE by both the recycling center CyclosHTP and the recycling alliance Interseroh. KP Flexivac is designed explicitly to package bone-in fresh meat and poultry cuts. Its hermetical seal and robust film ensure optimal food protection and safety, maintaining quality across the entire supply chain.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Driver

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Solution

5.1.2 Rising Demand Across Industries Signals Growth Potential for Plastic Films

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Government Laws and Regulation Towards Plastic

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Polypropylene(PP) (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP),Cast polypropylene (CPP))

6.1.2 Polyethylene (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE))

6.1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET))

6.1.4 Polystyrene

6.1.5 Bio-Based

6.1.6 PVC, EVOH, PETG, and Other Film Types

6.2 By End-User Industry

6.2.1 Food

6.2.1.1 Candy & Confectionery

6.2.1.2 Frozen Foods

6.2.1.3 Fresh Produce

6.2.1.4 Dairy Products

6.2.1.5 Dry Foods

6.2.1.6 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

6.2.1.7 Pet Food

6.2.1.8 Other Food Products (Seasonings & Spices, Spreadables, Sauces, Condiments, etc.)

6.2.2 Healthcare

6.2.3 Personal Care & Home Care

6.2.4 Industrial Packaging

6.2.5 Other End-use Industry Applications (Agricultural, Chemical, Etc)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH (Mitsubishi Chemical Group)

7.1.2 Berry Global Inc.

7.1.3 Klockner Pentaplast

7.1.4 SUDPACK Holding GmbH

7.1.5 Taghleef Industries

7.1.6 Luigi Bandera S.p.A.

7.1.7 COMPLEJOS DE VINILO, S.A.

7.1.8 EuropeaGroupFilm

7.1.9 Innovative Film Solutions, S.L.

7.1.10 POLIFILM GmbH

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

