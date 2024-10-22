Cometeer Unveils New Limited Edition 2024 Advent Calendar With Signature Flash-Frozen Capsules

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLOUCESTER, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cometeer

is celebrating the 2024 holiday season by launching a limited-edition Cometeer Coffee Advent Calendar. Featuring 24 unique capsules of specialty coffee from top roasters and farmers, The

Cometeer Coffee Advent Calendar is delivering a world of flavors this holiday season, providing coffee enthusiasts an exclusive selection of flash-frozen capsules from around the world.

The most delicious and innovative coffees of the season, curated by our coffee experts to delight and surprise.

Cometeer, a line of freshly brewed, flash-frozen coffee capsules, is a category-creator, introducing flash-frozen, melt-to-enjoy coffee as a viable product that meets the needs for both coffee connoisseurs and those who need a convenient cup without sacrificing on flavor.

Now available for presale, with orders ready to ship on November 4, 2024 exclusively at ,

Cometeer's advent calendar will be available as a limited edition with only 5,000 units for purchase- each packed full of indulgent coffees from around the world. From top roasters like Counter Culture and Onyx Coffee Lab to new partners, the calendar includes 24 unique capsules of specialty coffee, flash-frozen the Cometeer way. By simply melting the capsule into hot or cold water, a freshly roasted, barista-quality cup of coffee is achievable in seconds.

Beginning on December 1, 2024, each day reveals a coffee of a different origin, producer or terroir, inviting consumers to discover the depth and richness that contribute to the unique flavors in each cup. The advent calendar includes thirteen roasters of varying levels, blends and origins and reach the pinnacle of flavor in the last six days with Cometeer's Select Series, premium, single-origin coffees followed by Cometeer's Stellar Series, some of the world's best and most expensive coffee.

"We're thrilled to unveil The Cometeer Coffee Advent Calendar- a festive way to enjoy our premium, first-of-its kind, coffee," says Cometeer Founder and Executive Chairman, Matt Robers. "Each of the 24 capsules in our calendar were meticulously curated to craft a unique coffee drinking experience, offering a diverse range of high-quality flavors for you to enjoy throughout December. Each capsule uses our unique brewing method to ensure that every day starts with a delicious, freshly brewed cup."

The calendar will also include Cometeer's new Stellar Series- Earth's most coveted coffees, flash-frozen using Cometeer's advanced brewing system. For the first time in coffee history, the rarest and most delicious coffees on the planet are perfectly brewed at home. Cometeer's Stellar Series debuted with Sebastian Ramirez's White Honey Geisha which sold out online in 48-hours. Sebastian Ramirez's White Honey Geisha as well as Hacienda la Esmeralda Natural Geisha roasted by Klatch Coffee and

Gesha Village roasted by George Howell Coffee will be available in the 2024 Cometeer Coffee Advent Calendar.

Customers can purchase the calendar available exclusively online at , while supplies last. The calendar is available to purchase starting at $89.00 on November 4, 2024 with pre-order already live.

About Cometeer Coffee

Cometeer, founded in 2015 by Matt Roberts, makes incredibly delicious coffee impossibly convenient. Starting with the best beans, Cometeer precision brews coffee to extract more flavor than was previously possible, then flash freezes it to lock in peak flavor. All you need to do is melt your frozen capsule to create an unlimited menu of hot and iced coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso martinis, and more. Since its launch, Cometeer has gained recognition as one of TIME's 200 Best Innovations of 2022 and USA

Today's 2023 Reader Choice Award Winner for Best Coffee Subscription.

SOURCE Cometeer

