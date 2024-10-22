Innovative Projects That Address Maternal Mortality And Teen Mental Health Receive $1.2 Million From Rita And Alex Hillman Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nurse-led Interdisciplinary Teams Narrow Critical Gaps in Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation today announced two grants from the Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) program that will support nursing-driven efforts to improve postpartum care in marginalized communities and expand access to mental services for at-risk rural youth. The awards, totaling $1.2 million, will go to Ariadne Labs and Rural Behavioral Health Institute.

The HIC program, one of the Foundation's defining initiatives, was created to accelerate the spread of evidence-based interventions that address the health and social needs of communities that experience discrimination and indifference. These populations include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), the economically disadvantaged, LGBTQ+ people, rural populations, people experiencing homelessness, and others.

“In the face of an inequitable healthcare system, nursing has long been a powerful force for progress,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation.“This year's grantees present bold, creative and accessible approaches to solving two of the most intractable public health issues of our time.”

These are the grantees and their projects:

TeamBirth: A Solution to Improve Community-Based Postpartum Care Through Structured Teamwork and Communication

Rising maternal mortality rates in the U.S. indicate that giving birth is increasingly dangerous, particularly for Black and Native individuals. The majority of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable and occur postpartum, but experiences of disrespect and discrimination during childbirth make it less likely that individuals will seek further care after being discharged. HIC funding will support the adaptation and testing of a new, community-based version of TeamBirth–a patient-centered care model designed to improve communication, teamwork, and shared decision-making throughout the birthing process–in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). This adaptation of TeamBirth seeks to bridge coordination gaps between inpatient and outpatient postpartum care, and to strengthen connections between FQHCs and Perinatal Quality Collaboratives across the country. FQHCs are deeply connected to underserved communities, making this an ideal partnership for developing a cost-effective innovation, decreasing inequities, and improving the quality of postpartum care.

Principal Investigators: Amber Weiseth, DNP, MSN, RN, and Wanda Montalvo, PhD, RN, FAAN, FADLN, Ariadne Labs in partnership with Harvard University

Screening Linked to Care: A School-Based Suicide Prevention Program for Students in Grades 6-12

Adolescent mental health has deteriorated over the last decade, and those living in rural regions face the greatest burden due to poor access to mental health care. To address these challenges, the Rural Behavioral Health Institute (RBHI) developed Screening Linked to Care (SLTC), an innovative suicide prevention and mental health promotion program for 6th- to 12th-grade students that is delivered in schools. SLTC includes free universal mental health screening, same-day care for students with suicidality, and follow-up care. Following a successful pilot and initial scaling effort in Montana, RBHI plans to use Hillman funding to expand the program to all eligible students in Montana and in six other states where rural adolescents face similar barriers to care. This scaling effort seeks to increase the use of mental health services among students, reduce suicide, improve long-term health outcomes, and pave the way for expanding the program for adolescents across the country.

Principal Investigators: Janet Lindow, PhD, and Amelia David, PMHNP, RN, MSN, Rural Behavioral Health Institute

