Solver Launches With New Elastic Engineering API For Automated Coding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solver autonomously drives software projects from concept to completion, without human supervision.

San Jose, CA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solver, the pioneer in elastic engineering, today officially launched their cloud-native API that transforms software coding from a manual craft into a scalable utility. Unlike supervised AI coding assistants that offer inline suggestions focused on code completion, Solver empowers developers to offload time-consuming and tedious tasks wholesale.

In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, a seismic shift is underway. Although the highest ROI activities in software are creative, the most common activities in software are still scut work that consumes most engineering teams. 50-75% of engineering time on average is spent on debugging alone, and in the US, $113B is spent annually on identifying and fixing product defects.

Software engineers have adopted AI autocomplete tools that code alongside them, but Solver represents a new paradigm that will fundamentally change programming. Solver not only writes code, it can run, test, improve, and iterate. While engineers can rely on Solver to automatically complete the scut work that consumes the majority of their time, they can also delegate entire tasks to Solver.

Solver is unique in that it integrates with your existing workflow; it understands your entire existing code base in a fully functional way, even if it's a proprietary code base with a multi-year history. The choices and decisions it makes are rooted in a form of repository-based reasoning.

“Solver is effectively a knob you can turn to complete entire projects. You can dial in as much engineering help as you need. It's like an AWS console for engineering,” said co-founder Mark Gabel.“Software engineers can delegate entire tasks to Solver, close the laptop, and come back and see solutions. They can offload the scut work and focus on the creative aspects of software engineering.”

Solver was developed by the team that created Siri and Viv Labs and scaled those products at Apple and Samsung, respectively. Co-founders Mark Gabel and Daniel Lord are AI- industry veterans, with Gabel having co-created the first natural language model of source code and serving as chief scientist at Viv Labs, and Lord a former platform engineer and lead at both Siri and Viv Labs. Dag Kittlaus, co-founder and CEO of both Siri and Viv, has joined Solver as Executive Chairman.

“This team has been behind some of the most advanced AI breakthroughs over the past two decades, and not just with me at Siri and Viv. Nearly 1 in 5 of all humans on the planet already use products this team has built,” said Kittlaus.“When they showed how far they have come with Solver, I knew I had to be involved. They have achieved a truly elastic engineering product that is like the Level 4 self-driving car of coding - capable of autonomously handling complex tasks.”

Because Solver is elastic, it not only labors autonomously while your laptop is shut but also obsessively fine-tunes its work until you're ready to review. From unit testing and debugging to refactoring, performance optimization, and more, teams use Solver to delegate tedious scut work and focus on bigger and more important engineering challenges.

There's no new system or platform to adopt and no learning curve to get started with Solver. Verified as the most accurate AI software engineering tool globally based on the SWE-bench Verified evaluation suite, Solver doesn't just assist-it autonomously drives your projects from concept to completion.

Solver is available today for users to experience in live engineering environments. Full enterprise licenses with advanced capabilities will follow in 2025. Visit to sign up.





