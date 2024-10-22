Amfeltec Adds New M.2 Pcie Gen 3 SSD With Batteryless System Logger And Watchdog Timer To Its Arowana And Pocketshark Families

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today the release of the latest addition to its Arowana PCIe SSD Board Family(TM) and its PocketShark Product Family(TM). The M.2 PCI Express Gen 3 SSD with Batteryless System Logger and Watchdog Timer is now in full production (hereafter referred as the Device).

“The main considerations for creating any embedded systems are cost, size and robustness of operation. The nature of embedded applications often requires operation without human interaction, sometimes in the field and with limited access to technical support,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corp.“With this new product, we are targeting two market segments: IoT and embedded applications.”

The device combines three independent components:

is for data and program code storage.is for recording both system and environmental data of the host and its surroundings.is for automatically rebooting or performing 'cold' restart of the system.

The implementation of this triple-components device is in the standard M.2 22110 (M-key) form factor.

PCIe Gen 3 SSD

This first component is a single-chip solution with x4 PCI Express upstream interface, providing embedded systems 128 GB of non-volatile memory; and offering maximum performance, including a read transfer rate of 2,013 MB/sec and write transfer rate of 1,822 MB/sec.

Batteryless System Logger

This second component captures system information through a USB port; and gathers environmental information via multiple internal sensors that measure ambient temperature, air pressure, humidity, shock and vibration. All data is continuously recorded to the logger's non-volatile memory during normal operation. In the event of a system crash or power outage, the logger preserves the data, ensuring it remains accessible for troubleshooting or analysis.

Watchdog Timer

This third component can automatically reboot a computer, embedded appliance, or IoT device, in the event of freezing or system crash. This is achieved by sending a RESET signal. If the system remains unresponsive, the system's power supply is toggled OFF-ON to initiate a 'cold' restart – without affecting the logger's operation.

“Integrating all three key components into single device makes any embedded system more compact. The M.2 form factor allows for easy integration into any motherboard; supports recovery in the event of operation-critical disruptions; and enables monitoring of the system performance and environmental data for future failure analysis,” added Michael Feldman.“All these functions operate 24/7 without requiring any additional power, such as a battery, and without human interaction. This is a cost-effective solution that significantly increases the reliability of any system.”

The device requires no driver for operation and can be configured using a Linux software utility. It operates at industrial temperature rates (-40°C to +85°C) and requires no service or maintenance throughout its lifetime (over 10 years).

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated in 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world's diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include the Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), AngelShark Carrier Board(TM) and PocketShark (TM) Batteryless System Loggers.

