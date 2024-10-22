Lei Zh Introduces New Website With Mouthwatering, Easy-To-Make Chinese Meals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cooking With Lei Connects People Around the World with Mouthwatering, Easy-to-Make Chinese Meals



Lei Zh's food blog, Cooking With Lei is becoming a staple for households around the world, seamlessly connecting home chefs of all levels with simple Chinese recipes that use easy to find ingredients, substitutes, and more. This beloved blog takes the guesswork out of homecooked Chinese meals with a growing collection of delicious, crowd-pleasing recipes.



Lei grew up in China and has lived in New Zealand for 20+ years. Her hobbies include photography and cooking, and over the years, she's learned that people tend to shy away from cooking Chinese meals at home because of a perception that such recipes are hard to cook. Chinese food grown beyond the borders of China to become a staple around the world, but most people go out to eat or order Chinese food to-go as opposed to making it at home.



Living overseas, Lei understands how challenging it can be to find authentic Chinese ingredients in local supermarkets. Without compromising the genuine flavours, Lei has made it a mission to find the right ingredient substitutes and develop recipes that are easy to replicate at home. One of Lei's recipes, Asian-style ground beef pasta, has become a huge hit on social media. It's now a go-to meal for many, with people adding it to their weekly menus and sharing it widely with friends.



Her blog's visitors are also raving about Lei's scallion chicken recipe, which can be made with just 8 simple ingredients.



Lei was inspired by her heritage and love for cooking and photography to create a website where people everywhere can go to learn how to make delicious Chinese meals at home. She has carefully selected recipes from her own homemade cookbook to share at Cooking With Lei. These recipes have been selected based upon ingredients that are easy to find and prepare. Anyone can visit the Cooking With Lei website to browse collections including fast meals, one-pot meals, rice meals, and noodles.



“I'm always looking for the best-matched ingredients to create simple and tasty dishes,” said Lei.“I summarize the recipes in a way that makes them simple as possible, leaving room for your creativity.”



She effortlessly blends fresh ingredients to deliver recipes that include vegetables, meat, seafood, and desserts. This exciting blog is a must-see for anyone who has longed to create savory Chinese meals at home. Simple, authentic, and flavorful, all recipes at Cooking With Lei are hand-picked to help chefs of all levels bring a smile to the faces of their loved ones and guests. Learn more now by visiting



