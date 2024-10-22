Blue Square X Technology Elevates Sales Experience At Sage Intracoastal Residences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Square X, a leader in innovative visual display solutions, has transformed the sales experience at Sage Intracoastal Residences, a luxury real estate development on Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal Waterway. By integrating two state-of-the-art technologies-the Vision X 146" 4K All-In-One LED Display and the 110" Vivid X LCD display with VPix VR system-Blue Square X has redefined how potential buyers engage with the property's elegant design and features.

The challenge was to create a sales gallery experience that matched the sophistication of Sage Intercoastal Residences. Blue Square X met this challenge by providing immersive visual technology that streamlines decision-making and accelerates the sales process for this high-end project.

The Vision X 146" 4K LED Display serves as the gallery's centerpiece, delivering stunning visuals that allow buyers to explore 3D renderings and detailed floor plans with crystal-clear clarity. This display highlights Sage Residences' luxurious interiors, crafted by BAMO, and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Complementing the Vision X, the 110" Vivid X LCD display integrated with VPix VR offers interactive 360-degree virtual tours. This system lets buyers navigate floor plans, zoom in on details, and customize layouts in real time, creating a personalized and engaging experience.

Nir Perets, Director of Sales for Sage Residences, emphasized the impact of this technology, saying, "The response from potential buyers has been incredible. The Vision X display and Vivid X display with the VPix VR system have allowed them to experience the space before it's truly built. They've been able to visualize the custom interiors and explore the floor plans in ways that wouldn't be possible otherwise. This has significantly accelerated our sales process, as buyers feel more confident and engaged, making decisions faster and more clearly."

The integration of these technologies has revolutionized the sales process at Sage Residences, leading to faster, more confident decision-making. Buyers have responded enthusiastically, with the immersive experience helping them visualize their future homes and accelerating the sales journey.

About Blue Square X

Blue Square X is a digital experience innovation company that transforms imagination into reality by fusing powerful storytelling, art, cutting-edge technology, and architecture. With operations in New York and Miami, they specialize in crafting captivating and immersive visual experiences across a wide range of industries. Blue Square X's focus on cutting-edge technology and innovation drives business growth and enhances customer experiences.

