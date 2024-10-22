5WPR Named Finalist For Media Strategy In Ragan's PR Daily Awards 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work supporting client The Lumistella Company, the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® SantaverseTM, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus, has been named a finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards in the Strategy category.



5W's Parent, Child, & Baby division executed a successful campaign that positioned The Lumistella Company as the "Christmas IP Giant" through a strategic 360 approach encompassing media, influencer, and celebrity relations. The team elevated brand recognition, created widespread social buzz and built consumer trust, solidifying the company as a worldwide cultural phenomenon that represents the spirit and joy during the holiday season.



"It's a year-round effort to support The Lumistella Company-not just a push ahead of the holidays," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, 5WPR Managing Partner and Executive Vice President. "Our team maintains consistent momentum and being named a finalist in the PR Daily Awards, among so many impressive submissions, highlights 5WPR's dedication to innovative and impactful work."



Winners will be announced during the PR Daily Awards Luncheon , which will take place on December 11 at City Winery in New York City. The event will gather top communications professionals to celebrate the accomplishments of the year's finalists and winners.



5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

