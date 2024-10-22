Eisneramper Earns Best Of Accounting Award For Client Service Excellence For Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Firm's 2024 Satisfaction Score Is 83% Above the Average

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper-a global accounting, tax, and advisory firm-has again earned ClearlyRated's "Best of Accounting 5-Year Diamond Award" for excellence in client service. Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Accounting Award for at least five years in a row. Fewer than 25% of the 2024 Best of Accounting winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. EisnerAmper has earned the Best of Accounting for Client Satisfaction designation every year since 2017.

EisnerAmper received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82% of clients, significantly higher than the industry's current average of 56%. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award

winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Clients of Best of Accounting winners are 50% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms.

"EisnerAmper approaches the relationship with a long-term, business partner mindset. This is reflected in their proactively bringing solutions to the table, across many facets of our business," said Maurice Malfatti of Blue Heron Asset Management. "Their responsiveness and diligence are impeccable. As a client, I feel valued and respected." This sentiment is indicative of the hundreds of open-ended client comments.

More than 780 clients participated in EisnerAmper's survey, measuring key service drivers such as responsiveness, being proactive, forward thinking, understanding the client's goals, ROI, and others. The findings were then benchmarked against other accounting firms nationally to arrive at the award winners.

"In a profession that changes on a seemingly daily basis, EisnerAmper clients expect our service offerings to continually evolve to meet their needs. Survey results, such as these, help us help clients remain at the forefront of their markets-no matter their industry, size, or geographic location," said EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein. "Many thanks to our talented staff for continually making these results come to life."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Accounting winners," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be prouder to celebrate their success!"

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper , and be sure to follow us on

X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE EisnerAmper

