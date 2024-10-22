Medical Inventor Celebrates 20 Years Of Double Balloon Enteroscopy In Europe With New Endoscope Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INTRODUCING THE NEW ERA OF DBE

RATINGEN, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed in collaboration with renowned medical device inventor Professor Hironori Yamamoto, Fujifilm Healthcare is excited to announce the launch of the new EN-840T DBE Endoscope in Europe on October 12, 2024.

WORKING WITH THE INVENTOR OF DBE

Inventor Professor Hironori Yamamoto is the Chairman and Professor of the Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, at Jichi Medical University in Tochigi, Japan.

Fujifilm's collaboration with Prof. Yamamoto, the inventor of Double Balloon Endoscopy, has presented a unique opportunity to develop a range of endoscopes that support healthcare professionals in addressing challenges within the endoscopy procedure using new technologies.

GOLD STANDARD FOR SAFE EXPLORATION OF THE BOWEL

“Double-balloon endoscopy is safe and effective for the diagnosis and treatment of small-bowel disorders.” 1

Used in 80 countries worldwide, DBE is the gold standard for safe exploration of the bowel. That's why Fujifilm Healthcare Europe is leading the way with its specialist DBE products, delivering imaging precision and enhanced usability for endoscopy professionals.

IMAGING CLARITY FOR ENDOSCOPY

“DBE is less invasive and more convenient for the patient than intraoperative small-bowel endoscopy.” 2

DBE endoscopes are more convenient2 to use than surgical alternatives and cost-effective2 for healthcare providers. With a continued focus on patient safety, imaging accuracy and reduced procedure time within its endoscopy product range, the Fujifilm DBE EN-840T Endoscope provides clarity and convenience for healthcare professionals with its new high-resolution CMOS Sensor .

PATIENT SAFETY AND SIMPLICITY

“An endoscopy is part of a patient's diagnostic or therapeutic journey...the quality and safety of endoscopy depends on the environment within which endoscopists work (including the facilities and equipment)...” 3

Fujifilm is committed to continually supporting endoscopy healthcare professionals in providing safe care for their patients with Fujifilm's best equipment. With a simple set-up process, the EN-840T endoscope is easy to use, allowing effortless operation and manoeuvrability during procedures.

Now Available!

The New EN-840T Double Balloon Endoscope is available in Europe since 12th October 2024.

Learn More

Read the Brochure to discover more: Download Brochure

View the Fujifilm EN-840T setup guide:

Fujifilm, Proudly by Your Side

Recently celebrating 90 years as a global innovator in healthcare and imaging, Fujifilm's innovative med-tech solutions are designed to transform healthcare services for patients, delivering a continued positive impact on society. With our knowledge, passion and inspiration, we empower Healthcare Professionals to make the biggest difference in their daily work, by improving the quality of life for patients . Together, we are enriching lives and giving the world more smiles!

1 Yamamoto et al., Dig. Endosc. 2015; 27 : 331–337. Doi: 10.1111/den.12378;

2 Rahmi G et al., 2017; Efficacy of double-balloon enteroscopy for small-bowel polypectomy: clinical and economic evaluation. Efficacy of double-balloon enteroscopy for small-bowel polypectomy: clinical and economic evaluation - PMC (nih.gov)

3 Valori, Cortas, Rutter et al. 2019; Performance measures for endoscopy services: A European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) quality improvement initiative.

