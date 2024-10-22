Anita Keagy Offers Practical Tools For Spiritual Growth In Her Book Seeking God First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This fall, deepen your faith and spiritual growth with Seeking God First : A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him, the eight-session Bible study by Anita Keagy. Designed to help individuals and groups prioritize time with God, Seeking God First provides practical tools for cultivating a meaningful, daily relationship with Him.

Anita Keagy's heart behind the study is to encourage a shift from religious routine to a personal relationship with God. Drawing from her own experiences of struggling to manage life's demands, Keagy discovered that true peace and joy are found in seeking God above everything else. Her Bible study equips readers with practical steps to make time with God the most fulfilling part of their day.

“People are longing for peace, joy, and purpose,” Keagy shares.“My hope is to guide them toward finding these gifts by making God the center of their lives.”

With practical strategies and encouragement, Seeking God First helps participants build a consistent quiet time into their daily routine. Whether used for personal reflection or group study, it's ideal for church groups, women's ministries, and Bible study circles.

In addition to the study's biblical insights, Keagy shares personal stories that resonate with those navigating a busy life. As a mother of four, she often felt overwhelmed by the pressures of family life until she realized she had been neglecting her relationship with God. When she made the decision to seek Him first, everything changed. The peace and fulfillment that followed became the foundation of her ministry.

Seeking God First is an invitation to a more joyful, Christ-centered life.

For more information on Seeking God First or to schedule an interview with Anita Keagy, please visit joyshop or email ....

About Anita Keagy

Anita Keagy is the founder of JoyShop Ministries, established in 2006 to inspire people to spend time with God daily through Bible reading and prayer. Since then, Anita has shared her message of seeking God first as the key to a joyful and abundant life at conferences, retreats, schools, and churches, both nationally and internationally.

Her story is rooted in her experience of becoming pregnant as a teenager, placing her baby for adoption, and reuniting with her daughter twenty-one years later. Anita's deep desire to know her child became the foundation of her ministry, reflecting God's desire to know each of His children.

She is the author of The File: A Mother and Child's Life-Changing Reunion and has produced a six-session DVD series, Seeking God First. Anita lives in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Paul. They have five children, sixteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

