Backstitch Launches TRS Express, A Streamlined Approach To Total Rewards Communication

- Jordan Warzecha, CEO and Co-Founder of backstitchKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- backstitch , a leader in digital solutions for HR teams, today announced the public launch of TRS Express . This new software solution provides small to mid-sized employers with a cost-effective way to independently create comprehensive total compensation and total rewards statements. TRS Express simplifies the process, making it easier to communicate the full value of compensation and benefits packages.Jordan Warzecha, CEO and Co-Founder of backstitch:"In recent years, the dynamics between employees and employers have shifted dramatically, underscored by trends like the Great Resignation and the ongoing Great Detachment, with job-seeking boards experiencing the highest activity since 2015. Despite companies investing heavily in robust benefits and incentives, many employees still do not fully understand the complete value of their package. This lack of awareness can lead them to consider, and sometimes accept, offers that are objectively less competitive.""Our extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies, global employers, and top brands has deepened our expertise in communicating total rewards effectively. Recognizing that smaller companies face similar challenges in articulating their value propositions, we developed TRS Express. This solution empowers smaller employers to more effectively compete for top talent."TRS Express, a software-as-a-service web application enables streamlined creation of total rewards statements, a process that is often complicated by the gathering of disparate data across vendors, combined with the need for design resources that small HR teams often lack.Features of TRS Express include:. Customizable Templates: Choose from a variety of easily customizable pre-designed templates to match your brand and corporate narrative.. Data Integration: Securely integrate with payroll and HCM platforms to streamline data gathering.. Statement Generation: Preview real-time statements for employees and export files on demand individually or in batches.TRS Express is now available for sign-up , with flexible pricing options for organizations of all sizes.About backstitch:backstitch Inc. is a leader in total rewards communications. For over a decade, backstitch has partnered with leading employers to enhance employee understanding of compensation and benefits, addressing the needs of complex organizations while offering a high level of strategic support.About TRS Express:TRS Express delivers an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution for generating total rewards statements, specifically tailored for small to mid-sized businesses. Visit .

