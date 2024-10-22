(MENAFN) A British commando, Corporal Christopher Gill, has tragically died while participating in a military exercise in Wales. The incident occurred last week in the Crickhowell area of Powys county, prompting local law enforcement to launch an investigation in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive.



According to officials, Corporal Gill, a member of the 4th Battalion of the Ranger Regiment, passed away on Wednesday during a non-operational training event in Brecon. The of Defense (MOD) confirmed his death, stating that it was due to a non-operational incident. The historic Barracks in Brecon, which serves as the headquarters for the British Army’s 160th Brigade, is where the incident took place.



The MOD remembered Gill as a remarkable soldier and a natural leader, highlighting his dedication and contributions to the military. He joined the army in 2011 and served in Afghanistan, where he was part of a close-knit team that provided crucial training to Afghan forces supporting the Western-backed government at the time.



After his deployment in Afghanistan, Gill served in various locations including Belize, the United States, Kenya, and Morocco. In 2021, he volunteered for Army Special Operations, where he played a significant role in training Ukrainian soldiers on British soil to enhance their capabilities in the ongoing conflict against Russia.



The Barracks in Brecon, where Gill died, is known for its infantry fighting school, which prepares soldiers and officers for high-intensity combat scenarios, including conventional warfare, counterinsurgency, and peacekeeping missions. This facility has been instrumental in training Ukrainian troops amidst their fight against Russian aggression.



While there had been discussions regarding the potential closure of the Brecon Barracks by 2024, the MOD made the decision in 2021 to keep it operational, underscoring its importance in military training and readiness. The community mourns the loss of Corporal Gill, honoring his commitment to serving his country and training allied forces.

