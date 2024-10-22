Workfusion Explores Real-World Impact Of AI On AML Compliance From A Regional Bank's Perspective

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to host webinar with regional AML executive to discuss how AI drives value and addresses regulatory and compliance challenges

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional banks face several challenges when it comes to sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, from resource constraints and evolving regulations to the high volume of transactions. WorkFusion , a pioneer in AI agents for crime compliance, will explore how AI can help address these challenges in an upcoming fireside chat with a regional bank AML executive.



What: A fireside chat entitled: The Real-World Impact of AI-Powered AML Compliance from the Regional Bank Perspective. Boards and executives are increasingly demanding AI and ROI, but its implementation has been a challenge, especially when organizations try to develop in-house solutions.

Who: WorkFusion's Head of Product Marketing will be joined by a Director of AML Compliance and SVP from a regional bank with a six-state footprint. They will discuss AI implementation, how AI is generating value, and how AI has helped this financial institution overcome regulatory and compliance hurdles.



When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET

Where: Click here to register or visit:

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC). Its AI Digital Workers are purpose-built workers that augment compliance teams in level 1 analyst functions and alleviate the tedious tasks associated with anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, customer onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring (TM) and customer service. WorkFusion's AI solutions are technology controls that mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture. To "put AI to work" for your organization, visit workfusion.

Contact:

Jessica Cassady

WorkFusion

[email protected]



SOURCE WorkFusion

