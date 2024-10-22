Avolve Software Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Reinforcing Its Commitment To Data Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avolve Software Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Avolve Software , the global leader in electronic plan review, announces the achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. The validation of SOC 2 Type II compliance underpins Avolve Software's continuing dedication to safeguarding customer data following robust processes and standards.Avolve Software is trusted by almost 350 global local government and private sector customers, to deliver community development, planning and building services for their citizens and customers. With that, Avolve is committed to ensuring the highest levels of security.“We recognize the vital role our solutions provide for our customers in serving their citizens. It is critical that our processes, systems and data management not only support their services, but are robust and secure. We are excited to share the achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance, as it demonstrates the dedication of every single person at Avolve to put our customers first,” said Lance Clark, CEO for Avolve Software.The audit was undertaken by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for SaaS companies worldwide. This third-party endorsement of Avolve's processes and systems demonstrates its enterprise-level security for customer's data managed within Avolve Software's systems.“From the development of our products, to testing, and delivery through to customer support, we are committed to infusing security at every stage, in every department,” explains Becky Tamashasky, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Avolve Software.“We engaged with Prescient Assurance to gain an unqualified opinion on our compliance to SOC 2 Type II, so we can clearly demonstrate to our current and fast-growing customer base that their data is protected by the highest standards in process and management.”Interested to find out more about Avolve Software's solutions, we'd love to have a chat: ...- ENDS -About Avolve SoftwareAvolve Software is the global leader in electronic plan review software. With almost 350 customers globally, Avolve's significant investment in research and development ensures that its community development solutions meet the needs of jurisdictions of all sizes. Its leading solutions ProjectDox and DigEplan, automate and streamline the permitting process, removing the inefficiencies of paper or non-integrated plan review solutions. The solutions ensure a robust and proven electronic plan review that enhances jurisdiction productivity and economic growth.For more information visit:About Prescient AssuranceA leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is registered in the US and Canada, providing risk management and assurance services, including SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at ... or visit:

