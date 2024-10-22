Israel promises to reply to Macron’s weapons expo prohibition

(MENAFN) Israel has expressed strong opposition to the French government's decision to exclude its companies from participating in the upcoming Euronaval arms exhibition in Paris. This statement came from Israeli Foreign Israel Katz, who emphasized the need for and actions to contest this ban.



The Euronaval trade show is set to take place from November 4 to 7, and organizers confirmed that Paris authorities informed them that Israeli delegations would not be permitted to operate stands or display their equipment at the event. Seven Israeli defense manufacturers had planned to attend, highlighting the significance of this exclusion.



The diplomatic tensions between France and Israel have escalated in recent months, particularly following increased criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Israel's military operations in Gaza, which have extended into Lebanon. Katz's statement reflects these growing rifts, as he called on the French government to reconsider its stance.



In his remarks, Katz instructed officials within the Israeli foreign ministry to pursue all possible avenues to challenge President Macron’s decision. He characterized the exclusion of Israeli companies as an undemocratic measure that undermines relations between friendly nations. “The boycott of Israeli companies for the second time, or the imposition of unacceptable conditions, are undemocratic measures that are not acceptable between friendly nations. I urge President Macron to cancel them entirely,” he said.



This is not the first instance of such a ban. Earlier in June, a French court ruled against Israeli participation in the Eurosatory international arms fair, although that decision was later overturned by an appeals court.



Katz underscored Israel’s strategic role in the global fight against Iran and what he termed the “radical Islamic axis of evil.” He urged France and the broader free world to align with Israel rather than oppose it, framing the exclusion from the naval expo as a matter of national security and international solidarity.



As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how diplomatic channels will be navigated and whether the ban will be rescinded in light of these tensions. The outcome could have broader implications for Israel's defense industry and its relations with European nations.

