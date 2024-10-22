UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivers strong condemnation regarding continuing loss of life in Gaza
10/22/2024 8:19:55 AM
(MENAFN) On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a strong condemnation regarding the continuing loss of life in Gaza, particularly drawing attention to the recent Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahiya that have led to numerous Palestinian fatalities, including many women and children.
In a statement presented to the press by his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, Guterres stressed the critical need to uphold the rights and safety of civilians during times of conflict. He called for immediate and unrestricted access for humanitarian and rescue teams, emphasizing the pressing need to save lives in the face of escalating violence.
Guterres highlighted the alarming situation regarding recent attacks on hospitals in northern Gaza, which have intensified an already severe humanitarian crisis, endangering the lives of tens of thousands. He underscored the essential requirement to protect patients and medical staff, asserting that hospitals should never be targeted in military operations.
The Secretary-General's remarks underline the UN's deepening concern over the humanitarian plight in Gaza, where persistent military actions are inflicting devastating consequences on civilian communities. As the situation continues to evolve, there is a growing call for the international community to take decisive steps to safeguard human rights and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those who desperately need it.
