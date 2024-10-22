Reports from US media reveal eleven pro-Palestine demonstrators were taken into custody at University of Minnesota

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, reports from US revealed that eleven pro-Palestine demonstrators were taken into custody at the University of Minnesota following a protest that escalated within the university’s administration building. The situation unfolded on Monday afternoon, prompting university officials to issue an emergency alert that indicated had taken over Morrell Hall, the administrative hub of the Minneapolis campus.



The alert described how the protesters caused damage to property and obstructed entrances and exits from the building, leading authorities to advise those inside to evacuate safely at the earliest opportunity.



Organized by the Student Group for a Democratic Society at the University of Minnesota, the protest aimed to pressure the institution to divest from companies that have ties to Israel. This action follows a decision made by the university's board in August, which rejected similar divestment demands after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests.



Protesters arrived with tents and various supplies, signaling their intention to remain in the building until their requests were met. Footage shared online showed chairs stacked against an external door, a testament to their determination to maintain the protest.



Merlene van Alsten, an organizer with the group, remarked before the arrests, "We plan to stay until they forcibly expel us. The people inside will not leave until they meet our demands or they have to leave."



This demonstration is part of a broader trend of pro-Palestine activism that has been gaining momentum across several American universities. Protesters sought to establish a protest camp on university grounds, but authorities ultimately intervened and dismantled it as tensions rose.



As pro-Palestine activism spreads through various campuses, the events at the University of Minnesota underscore the ongoing debates and activism surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. The protest illustrates the intersection of student activism and institutional responses, highlighting the fervent commitment of students to their cause.

