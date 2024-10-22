Man Injured As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kupiansk District
10/22/2024 5:13:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in a Russian drone strike in Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Kupiansk district remains under constant threat of enemy shelling. Around 09:30 in the village of Kucherivka of the Petropavlivka community, a 54-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack,” the report says.
The wounded man was taken to a medical facility.
As reported, at about 02:00 in the village of Senkove, Kupiansk district, a Russian drone attacked a private house, injuring a 31-year-old civilian man.
