Man Injured As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was in a Russian drone strike in Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Kupiansk district remains under constant threat of enemy shelling. Around 09:30 in the village of Kucherivka of the Petropavlivka community, a 54-year-old man was injured in an enemy drone attack,” the report says.

The wounded man was taken to a medical facility.

As reported, at about 02:00 in the village of Senkove, Kupiansk district, a Russian drone attacked a private house, injuring a 31-year-old civilian man.