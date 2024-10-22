Memorandum Between Ukraine And Turkey To Enhance Defense Potential Of Both Countries - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The signing of the Memorandum on mutual acceptance of state quality assurance for defense goods, works and services between Ukraine and Turkey will strengthen the defense potential of both countries.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine and Turkey are getting closer in the defense sector. I welcome the decision by the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the Memorandum on mutual acceptance of quality assurance for defense goods between our countries,” Umerov emphasized.

He noted that this document is a logical continuation of close cooperation that will strengthen the defense potential of both countries. It allows for the application of unified NATO quality assurance standards (AQAP) in the development and procurement of defense products.

“Such initiatives contribute to the expansion of NATO standards in defense industrial cooperation,” the minister said, thanking the Ukrainian government for making this decision and Turkish partners for fruitful cooperation in the defense sector.

Earlier, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced on Telegram that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on mutual acceptance of state quality assurance for defense goods, works and services.