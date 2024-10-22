Azerbaijan's Strategic Location Solidifies Its Role In Global Transport Corridors: AHK Chairman
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's geographical position has positioned it as a key
hub in the North-South and East-West global transport corridors,
with its railway sector making notable strides, according to Anar
Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of the German-Azerbaijan Chamber of
Foreign Trade (AHK Azerbaijan), Azernews
reports.
Speaking at the "Innovations in Railway Technologies in
Azerbaijan: Partnerships and Opportunities for German Companies"
forum, Hasanov emphasized the country's rising importance in
international cargo transportation.
This year, the share of railway transport in Azerbaijan's GDP
grew from 5.4% to 7%, reflecting the sector's expanding role.
Hasanov further outlined the nation's ambitious target of
increasing cargo transport capacity to 30 million tons annually by
2030.
"Railways are among the most environmentally friendly forms of
transport, which is particularly significant as sustainable
development becomes a priority in the lead-up to COP29," Hasanov
noted. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's achievement of transporting
approximately 18-19 million tons of cargo last year, marking a
record in the country's cargo transportation sector.
