Azerbaijan's Strategic Location Solidifies Its Role In Global Transport Corridors: AHK Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's geographical position has positioned it as a key hub in the North-South and East-West global corridors, with its railway sector making notable strides, according to Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of the German-Azerbaijan Chamber of Foreign Trade (AHK Azerbaijan), Azernews reports.

Speaking at the "Innovations in Railway Technologies in Azerbaijan: Partnerships and Opportunities for German Companies" forum, Hasanov emphasized the country's rising importance in international cargo transportation.

This year, the share of railway transport in Azerbaijan's GDP grew from 5.4% to 7%, reflecting the sector's expanding role. Hasanov further outlined the nation's ambitious target of increasing cargo transport capacity to 30 million tons annually by 2030.

"Railways are among the most environmentally friendly forms of transport, which is particularly significant as sustainable development becomes a priority in the lead-up to COP29," Hasanov noted. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's achievement of transporting approximately 18-19 million tons of cargo last year, marking a record in the country's cargo transportation sector.