Datma Launches Datma.FED: A Revolutionary Federated Marketplace For Healthcare Data

datma, a leading provider of federated Real-World Data platforms and related analytical tools, today announced the official launch of datma, an innovative two-sided marketplace designed to revolutionize the sharing, accessibility, and monetization of healthcare data. datma bridges the gap between system and reference labs (data custodians) on one side and companies and research organizations (data consumers) on the other side, creating a symbiotic ecosystem. Through its federated model, custodians monetize their data while researchers access critical, ready-to-use datasets to enhance discovery and market strategies.

Healthcare data holds transformative potential, often hampered by real-world challenges such as privacy concerns, data fragmentation, and complex sharing systems. datma addresses these barriers with a federated data access model that ensures data remains within the custodian's infrastructure. Queries and algorithms are sent directly to each custodian and processed locally.

Aggregated, anonymized results are shared with consumers. This approach allows custodians to remain in full control of their data, while providing data consumers with rich, actionable datasets that drive discoveries and enhance market access.

"datma represents a significant leap forward in how healthcare data is shared and utilized," said Noah Nasser, CEO of datma. "Our mission is to empower data custodians to unlock the value of their data while maintaining control at every step. Simultaneously, we offer data consumers a way to fill crucial gaps in their datasets with ready-to-use, high-quality, tokenized, RWD complementary to existing data assets. With datma, we are creating a secure, mutually beneficial ecosystem that advances both sides."

Value for Data Custodians

datma introduces a shared upside revenue model, enabling data custodians, including in-house health system labs and reference labs, to benefit from the growing value of their data as new consumers join the network. Labs generate revenue aligned with their data's value, determined by scope, completeness, recency, and longitudinal coverage. The platform offers flexible privacy controls and full transparency into how and when data is accessed, allowing custodians to securely manage and monetize their data assets while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and a complete HIPAA audit trail. Data remains under the lab's full control, with all requests routed through the secure datma FEDERATION HUB. Identifiable patient data never leaves the custodian's infrastructure, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

Value for Data Consumers

For data consumers, datma provides access to tokenized, high-quality lab datasets, including genomics and other molecular data, that address critical gaps in their current data collections. datma is supported by access to a variety of AI-enabled tools and analytical models for downstream applications. The platform provides the pharmaceutical industry access to deeper, more granular data, enabling consumers to accelerate discoveries, enhance market access, and improve precision medicine

About datma

datma is a leading provider of federated Real-World Data platforms and related tools for analysis and visualization. datma's mission is to empower healthcare organizations to optimize their data assets, drive innovation, and improve patient outcomes through advanced data storage, AI-enabled data harmonization, and federated query and workflow technology. Headquartered in Oregon, the company is at the forefront of transforming how healthcare data is shared, monetized, and applied by enabling secure collaboration between data custodians and data consumers. By facilitating the analysis of rich, decentralized datasets without compromising privacy, datma enables health systems and reference laboratories to create secondary revenue streams and invest in innovation, while empowering data consumers with insights that may lead to new discoveries, greater access, and enhance clinical practice. For more information, visit

