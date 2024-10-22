Death Toll From Israeli Raid Near Hariri Hospital Rises To 13, 57 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Death toll from the Israeli near the Hariri Hospital in Beirut has climbed to 13, Lebanon's of Public said.

The Israeli in the Jnah area, around the Hariri Hospital, has left 13 people, including a child, killed, while the number of has risen to 57, 7 of whom are in critical condition, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

On the other hand, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli warplanes targeted last night a house in the village of Ansar, southern Lebanon, killing two people and wounding another.

Lebanon has been under Israeli attacks since Oct. 2023, but the Israeli army stepped up the pace of its violent airstrikes and artillery shelling in recent days, expanding its assault to Beirut.

The Israeli aggression on Lebanon has so far claimed the lives of 2,483 people, wounded 11,628 others, and forced over a million to flee their homes.