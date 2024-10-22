Conferencepanel Organizes Timely Webinars On Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conference Panel is a rising organizing healthcare compliance webinars that help and credential both healthcare professionals.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Conference Panel is a rising online platform organizing healthcare compliance webinars that help and credential both healthcare professionals and providers advancing their healthcare wisdom. The webinars are tailored for healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals. These upcoming webinars will focus on the latest regulatory updates needed for compliance and best practices for compliance in these industries.

As the regulatory landscape continues to change, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies face increasing pressure to ensure compliance with all the updated rules and regulations. ConferencePanel's webinars are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of regulations such as CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), FDA's 21 CFR Part 11, and other critical industry standards.

With a lot of expert speakers and thought leaders, these webinars offer practical strategies and insights into key topics, including:

● Medical coding and Billing: Code like the AMA's 2024 E/M coding update must be thoroughly understood and implemented by your coding team to avoid over-coding or under-coding due to outdated regulations and implementation.

● Pharmaceutical Compliance: Navigating all the updated FDA regulations on electronic records and signatures in accordance with 21 CFR Part 11.

● Hospice and Home Health Care: Keeping up with the latest compliance requirements for hospice, webinars cover essential topics that equip professionals with the latest insights, best practices, and regulatory updates to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

● Risk Management and Patient Safety: Mitigating risks and improving patient safety through compliance with CMS and Joint Commission standards.

Why Attend ConferencePanel Webinars?

● Live and On-Demand Access: Attend live sessions or access the recordings at your convenience.

● Expert-Led: Learn from leading professionals who specialise in regulatory compliance and best practices.

● Continuing Education: Many webinars offer CEUs (Continuing Education Units) or similar credits to enhance professional credentials.

About ConferencePanel

ConferencePanel is a trusted provider of online webinars across a range of industries, focusing on compliance, regulatory updates, and industry best practices. Committed to delivering high-quality content and insights, ConferencePanel empowers professionals to stay ahead in their respective fields by offering timely, expert-led educational sessions.

