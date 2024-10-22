Vetstem Cell Therapy Helped Arthritic Cocker Spaniel Return To Obedience Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie, an arthritic cocker spaniel, returned to obedience competition after with VetStem Cell Therapy.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At just twelve weeks of age Cherry Pie, a cocker spaniel, was hit by a car. Her right femur and knee were broken and according to her owner, her knee never developed correctly. She underwent two knee surgeries as well as two rounds of stem cell injections with a different regenerative provider. Unfortunately, after just two treatments, Cherry Pie's stem cell was depleted.

Due to Cherry Pie's extensive injuries and subsequent surgeries, she developed arthritis that affected her quality of life. Arthritis is a degenerative condition that continues to worsen over time and requires lifelong management. With this in mind, Cherry Pie's veterinarian recommended VetStem Cell Therapy . VetStem has the ability to provide a lifetime supply of a pet's own stem cells with just one fat collection procedure.

To begin the VetStem process, Cherry Pie's veterinarian collected fat tissue from her abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and overnighted to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. The cells were divided into doses, and three injectable doses were shipped to Cherry Pie's veterinarian for treatment while the rest were put into cryopreservation. Cherry Pie received one dose of her own stem cells into her knee and hip along with an intravenous dose.

Stem cells have the unique ability to differentiate into various tissue types and have been shown to alleviate pain and inflammation, restore range of motion, and promote the regeneration of tendons, ligaments, and joint tissues. A peer-reviewed study found that stem cell treatment significantly reduced pain and lameness in dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip.

Over the next four years, Cherry Pie received annual treatments using her banked stem cells. Her owner reported that VetStem Cell Therapy enabled Cherry Pie to remain active and maintain a good quality of life without relying on long-term nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs). Remarkably, at the age of eleven, Cherry Pie returned to obedience competitions. Her owner stated,“She finished her AKC Obedience Championship and was in the top 50 at the National Obedience Championships at the age of 12. She was also the very first cocker spaniel invited to the Westminster Master Obedience Invitational at the age of 13, securing her place as one of the greatest cockers in the breed history. Without VetStem, none of that was possible.”

VetStem's ability provide a lifetime supply of a pet's own stem cells is unique in the industry and is particularly valuable for patients like Cherry Pie who will never have perfect, arthritis-free joints. By utilizing her cryopreserved stem cells, Cherry Pie benefited from ongoing treatment without the need for additional fat collection procedures. Sadly, at the age of 14, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. Her owner expressed gratitude, stating,“Thank you for helping us give her a high quality of life and helping her achieve an obedience championship at an old age.”

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients' own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

