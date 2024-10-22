Logicsource Onemarket® Named To Spend Matters' 50 Providers To Watch List For The Fourth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, announced today it has been recognized for the fourth time by analyst firm Spend Matters in its annual "50 Providers to Watch" list. This prestigious list honors chain trailblazers that bring innovative, adaptable solutions to address today's most pressing procurement challenges.

LogicSource has been recognized for its OneMarket® platform, a suite that automates and enables the entire source-to-pay lifecycle. Built for Procurement practitioners by Procurement practitioners, OneMarket is empowered with pre-built RFx tools, market intelligence, price benchmarks and enabled by expert resources to manage implementation and ongoing data hygiene. The combination of these capabilities into a single solution provides procurement teams with a comprehensive approach to achieve better outcomes, faster.

"In a time of rapid change and uncertainty, the procurement industry faces high pressure to drive savings, enhance efficiency, and leverage diverse suppliers," said Founder and CEO, Dave Pennino. "Our continued recognition on the '50 Providers to Watch' list is a testament to the value we bring our clients and our commitment to helping them drive savings, efficiency, and operational excellence."

Recent enhancements to the OneMarket® platform include tier two diversity capabilities through its SupplierIO partnership, enhanced analytics, and custom dashboards for actionable insights. The platform's advanced search tools and comprehensive data cleansing services enable informed decision-making, guiding supply chain teams with accurate, benchmarked data. Other platform enhancements include Portfolio solution tools, allowing clients to effectively capture savings, navigate procurement pain points, and maintain clear visibility into their progress.

"The way companies approach procurement is changing daily, and decisions need to keep pace with that evolution," said Mark Flowers, Partner of OneMarket Technology at LogicSource. "Access to accurate, real-time data-both internal and external, across industries and geographies-is critical for success in today's procurement landscape. At OneMarket, we're developing the technology that empowers businesses to make informed decisions quickly and stay ahead in this fast-moving environment."

LogicSource's leadership in procurement innovation and supplier diversity has earned widespread industry recognition, including accolades from the Inc. 5000, Financial Times, IDC, and Everest Group. As procurement becomes an increasingly strategic function for organizations, LogicSource continues to drive industry standards, helping clients to adapt to and thrive in today's dynamic marketplace.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics, and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information, visit logicsource .

Media contact:

Erica Olenski

[email protected]

678-504-6786

SOURCE LogicSource

