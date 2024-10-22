USU Presents Strategies For Cloud Efficiency At The Gartner® IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2024™

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Focus on AI-Driven FinOps Concepts and Technologies



Möglingen / Germany, October 22, 2024. At this year's Gartner® IT Symposium/XpoTM from November 4-7 in (Booth 555), USU will once again showcase its innovative IT management solutions. Under the motto "Maximize Your Cloud Value," the leading European provider will demonstrate how companies can reduce their IT operating costs, minimize compliance risks, and create additional value from their IT infrastructure. The focus will be on integrated IT asset management solutions for optimizing cloud costs through AI-powered FinOps. $10 million savings through FinOps

Cloud computing has become indispensable for companies aiming for agility, scalability, and innovation. However, the challenge of effectively controlling costs, especially in dynamic multi-cloud environments, continues to grow. In an expert session on November 5, USU's FinOps specialist, Julien Roemers, will present best practices for proactively managing cloud resources in his talk "Mastering Cloud FinOps: Your Path to Financial Efficiency" and demonstrate how expenses can be aligned with business value. An international chemical company was able to reduce its IT spending by approximately $10 million through targeted SaaS and IaaS usage. Cloud cost management - transparency and optimization With USU Cloud Cost Management, companies gain precise insights into their cloud usage and identify optimization potential. Automated reporting and analyses help to uncover unused resources and implement measures such as right-sizing or the use of reserved instances. SaaS management - efficient control over cloud subscriptions USU offers a comprehensive solution for SaaS management that enables complete transparency and immediate cost optimization through automated software asset management. Over 140 connectors for popular providers such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce and SAP ensure that relevant data is obtained directly from the cloud services used. IT Financial Management - precise cost planning and cost allocation With USU IT Financial Management, companies can efficiently manage their IT cost planning, budgeting, and billing for both on-premises and cloud environments. The solution supports the TBM financial model (Technology Business Management) and enables detailed cost allocation, flexible budget adjustments, and precise calculation of service unit costs. Consumption-based service billing ensures that IT services are charged according to actual usage.

"A deep understanding of cloud costs is essential for maximizing value creation. In FinOps, transparency plays a key role in enabling budget managers to make informed strategic decisions. AI-driven IT asset management technologies significantly contribute to this, allowing our customers to save millions," emphasizes Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU GmbH. For more information about USU Solutions, visit here

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024 CIOs and IT executives will learn how to meet the moment and provide the vision and results needed to lift their organizations to the next level at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo . Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerSYM.

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, the subsidiaries USU Digital Consulting GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

