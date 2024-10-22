E-Textile Market Growing At 7.4% From 2022 To 2031, To Hit USD 721.8 Million Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e-textile market generated $367.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031 report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report:DriversIncrease in the standard of livingSuge in demand for smart clothingOpportunitiesIncrease in the use of e-textile wearables in the military &defense and healthcare sectorsPrevalence of high-performance health monitoring technology in clothingRestrainsPrivacy and security concernsLimited to specific consumersThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.Based on type, the modern electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the classic electronics segment.Based on product, the ultra-smart segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the passive andactive segment.Based on application, the defense segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.Based on functionality, the sensing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The thermoelectricity segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Purchase Inquiry:The key players analzyed in the global e-textile market report includeCARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES Inc.Chronolife.E.I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyINTERACTIVE WEAR AGMitsufuji CorporationMyant HealthOutlast Technologies GmbHsanSirro GmbHSchoeller Textile AGSENSING TEX, S.L.Sensoria Inc.SunstarTaiwan ENT. CO., LTD.Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.Vista Medical Ltd.Vulpés Electronics GmbHXenoma Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Incentive Travel MarketFitness Equipment MarketAthleisure Market

