(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ukraine's grain exports have shown remarkable growth in the early months of the 2024/25 season. The country has shipped 13 million tonnes of grain by October 21, 2024.



This figure surpasses last year's exports of 8.3 million tonnes recorded on October 23, 2023. The Ukrainian of released these encouraging statistics on Monday, October 21.



The breakdown of exports reveals a diverse range of grains leaving Ukrainian ports. Wheat leads the pack with 7.2 million tonnes exported so far this season.



Corn exports have reached 3.8 million tonnes, while barley shipments stand at 1.7 million tonnes. These numbers reflect Ukraine 's continued importance in the global grain market.



The country's ability to maintain strong exports is crucial for world food security. Ukraine's government has taken steps to ensure domestic food supply remains stable.







They've agreed with agricultural associations to cap wheat exports at 16.2 million tonnes for the 2024/25 season. This measure aims to keep enough wheat within the country for local consumption.

Grain Market Outlook

Traders have already used 44.5% of the agreed wheat export quota. This rapid pace underscores the high demand for Ukrainian wheat in international markets.



Other grain commodities face no export restrictions, allowing for flexible trade. October has seen a significant boost in grain exports compared to the previous year.



Traders have shipped about 2.6 million tonnes of grain this month. This figure contrasts sharply with the 1.6 million tonnes exported in the same period last year.



The Ministry of Agriculture has projected a combined grain and oilseed harvest of 77 million tonnes for 2024. Of this total, about 54 million tonnes are expected to be grains.



These estimates suggest a slight decrease from previous years. Despite challenges, Ukraine's grain exports for the 2023/24 season reached impressive levels.



The country exported around 51 million tonnes of grain , up from 49.2 million tonnes in the previous year. This growth demonstrates Ukraine's resilience in the face of adversity.



Ukraine's strong start to the 2024/25 export season bodes well for the country's agricultural sector. It also highlights Ukraine's ongoing significance in global food supply chains.



In short, as the season progresses, the world will watch Ukraine's grain exports with keen interest.

