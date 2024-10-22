Mubadala Capital Closes Private Equity Fund IV With Total Commitments Of $3.1 Billion, Surpassing Initial Target By Over $1 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Despite Challenging Conditions, Fund IV Doubles in Size From Previous Fund

Fund IV will continue to build on a successful track record of backing exceptional management teams in North America and Europe

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Company, today announced the successful close of its fourth private equity fund, MIC Capital Partners IV ("Fund IV"), securing total commitments of $3.1 billion, far surpassing its initial target size of $2.0 billion. Fund IV welcomed commitments from both new and existing Limited Partners, including leading U.S. pension funds, university endowments, insurance plans, sovereign wealth funds, other asset managers and family offices across key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Portfolio Investments that Resonate

Fund IV will focus on leading middle-market companies in various sectors, including media, sports & entertainment, consumer & food services, financial services and business services. Fund IV's portfolio includes notable companies such as Fortress Investment Group , a leading global asset manager focused on credit and real estate, as well as Canada Cartage , one of the largest short-haul logistics providers in Canada. Recent notable investments include the acquisition of Bugaboo , a household name in the juvenile products space, as well as Thrive Foods, the global leader by capacity in the fast-growing freeze-dried food sector.

Mubadala Capital Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Hani Barhoush said, "The strong reception we have received from Limited Partners in an incredibly challenging and competitive fundraising environment is a testament to the quality of our investment platform and our track record. Our team continues to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns

for our investors

by pairing the advantages of

our focused and disciplined investment strategy and approach with

Mubadala's global

reach and network. We are excited about both the existing Fund IV portfolio and the current pipeline."

Strengthened Leadership with CIO Appointment

In addition to this fundraising achievement, Mubadala Capital continues to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of its first Chief Investment Officer, Oscar Fahlgren late last year. Fahlgren, who was instrumental in establishing Mubadala Capital's private equity business in Brazil and has a tenured career at the firm, noted, "Reaching this milestone underscores the confidence our investors have in our ability to generate value in a highly differentiated way. Over the course of almost 20 years, we have managed to combine the quality of our team with a flexible balance sheet and extensive global network in a way that has allowed us to identify attractive investment opportunities in the middle market regardless of market conditions."

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $302 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages over $24billion of assets through its four investment businesses spanning various private market strategies, including private equity, special situations, solutions, and venture capital.

Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 spanning 5 offices, including in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio De Janeiro.

Mubadala aims to be the partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natalia Moreno

[email protected]

SOURCE Mubadala Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED