(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult, 93 occupants and 60 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv military operation .

“The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian forces. Over the last day, the enemy continued assault operations, a total of three combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk . The Russian occupants conducted two air strikes using 17 NARs. They carried out 49 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 399 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 93 occupants, of which 33 were irreversible, 60 were sanitary,” the statement said.

Russian air strike ondamages 47 residential buildings

As noted, the enemy also lost 60 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, in particular: 3 artillery systems, 3 armored combat vehicles, 6 cars, 4 units of special equipment, 43 UAVs. The following were destroyed: 51 shelters for personnel, 3 UAV launching positions and 1 ammunition storage site.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 22, 2024 amounted to about 681,580 people, including another 1,350 people in the previous day.