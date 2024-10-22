عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Madhya Pradesh: Blast At Ordnance Factory Khamaria In Jabalpur Injures 15

Madhya Pradesh: Blast At Ordnance Factory Khamaria In Jabalpur Injures 15


10/22/2024 1:20:01 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nearly 15 persons were injured in a blast at the Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

As reported by PTI citing an official, the blast occurred in a refilling section of the factory located at Khamaria in the district.

Visuals from the hospital where two of the injured people have been rushed to.

Two of the injured persons were sent to a hospital, the official said.

The official added that a person was missing and possibly trapped under the debris at the site.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN22102024007365015876ID1108805012


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search