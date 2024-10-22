Madhya Pradesh: Blast At Ordnance Factory Khamaria In Jabalpur Injures 15

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nearly 15 persons were in a blast at the Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

As reported by PTI citing an official, the blast occurred in a refilling section of the factory located at Khamaria in the district.

Visuals from the hospital where two of the injured people have been rushed to.

Two of the injured persons were sent to a hospital, the official said.

The official added that a person was missing and possibly trapped under the debris at the site.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)