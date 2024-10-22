Taxtec Appoints Andrew Douglas As Strategic Advisory Group Chair

(MENAFN- Pressat) London and New York, 22 October 2024

TaxTec, the world's first fully digital tax reclamation service, is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Douglas as Chair of their newly formed Strategic Advisory Group comprised of senior leaders from across institutional services.

Andrew Douglas has spent 35 years in the City, specifically in the post trade space. Currently, he is Chair of the UK Accelerated Settlement taskforce leading planning of the UK's migration to T+1. Prior to this, Mr Douglas spent 13 years at the DTCC as head of Regulatory Affairs outside the US as well as CEO of their largest Derivatives Trade Repository, DDRL. Until earlier this year when his term expired, he was also Chair of the Data Standards Committee for the Bank of England's 'Transforming Data Collection' initiative.

With his unrivalled expertise in settlement and post-trade combined with a comprehensive understanding of the current regulatory environment, Mr Douglas's appointment as Chair of TaxTec's Strategic Advisory Group is a significant coup for the company as they continue to build out their innovative AI-enabled tax recovery platform and expand their franchise.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Andrew Douglas as Chair of our Strategic Advisory Group,” said Stephen Everard, Founder and CEO of TaxTec.“He brings unparalleled expertise and a forward-thinking vision that aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine tax reclamation utilizing cutting-edge digital technology. Andrew will play a pivotal role in helping us navigate the evolving post trade landscape and drive our next phase of growth.”

“I am really pleased to join TaxTec at such an exciting time,” said Andrew Douglas.“I look forward to working with colleagues on the Strategic Advisory Group to leverage our considerable collective experience in support of TaxTec's senior management on its journey to revolutionize tax recovery for institutional investors.”

As Chair of the Strategic Advisory Group, Mr Douglas will collaborate with TaxTec's leadership team providing high-level counsel on product development, regulatory strategy, and promote partnerships with key industry stakeholders.

About TaxTec

Founded in 2023, TaxTec is set to revolutionize tax recovery for institutional investors and their agents. Utilizing the latest AI-enabled digital technology, our highly automated global tax recovery proposition and client-centric service model maximize reclaim opportunities for our clients across all major markets. TaxTec clients recover more tax at lower cost enhancing their investment returns.

