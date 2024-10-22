Meeting Of GCC Heads Of Supreme, Cassation Courts Convenes In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar hosted yesterday the 10th Periodic Meeting of Their Excellencies GCC Heads of the Supreme and Cassation Courts.

In his inaugural speech, President of the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and President of the Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi welcomed those in attendance and lauded the numerous merits offered by the ten sessions to boost judicial and cooperation among GCC judicial bodies as a vast field to add the new dimension to the joint Gulf action.

He emphasized that such meetings are vital to enhance the exchange of expertise and advance judicial systems in alignment with legal developments and progressive challenges arising from technological advancements, as well as human behavior and life patterns which are in a state of flux.

The meeting discussed a wide diversity of topics that aimed to boost judicial cooperation among GCC states, including the establishment of the online Gulf legal magazine, the project of creating an online Gulf book that lays out Gulf judicial regulation and principles and preparing an annual Gulf report that highlights judicial authorities positions, along with their projects in Arab and international meetings, in addition to preparing a Gulf ethical charter to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Gulf judicial systems.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Their Excellencies GCC Heads of the Supreme and Cassation Courts endorsed the work program in its final version, with administrative excellence awards being distributed to winners nominated by the six Gulf states.

Their Excellencies heads of the participating delegations expressed their appreciation to the State of Qatar for successfully hosting this meeting, along with the unwavering efforts of the legislative and legal affairs sector at the GCC General Secretariat which were the significant contributor to the success of this meeting.