Dutch Foreign Minister Voices Grave Concern Over N.Korean Troops Dispatch To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, ​​expressed grave concern over reports on the alleged involvement of North Korean military personnel in Russia's war effort against Ukraine.

He addressed the issue on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Reports of the possible involvement of North Korean in Russia's war against Ukraine cause grave concern. This could lead to serious escalation. We are monitoring the situation and, if necessary, we will advocate a joint approach by the EU, UN and NATO," the minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the National Intelligence Service in South Korea stated that the North decided to send 12,000 soldiers to support Russia's war effort against Ukraine. This is about four brigades worth of manpower, including special forces.

On October 21, the UN Security Council met to discuss the security situation of Ukraine, related, in particular, to the military support North Korea, Iran, and China provide to Russia.

Photo: X