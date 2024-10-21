Global survey reveals strong support for BRICS cooperation, expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report org on BRICS cooperation and expansion:

At the BRICS on Governance & Cultural Exchange Forum 2024 on Sept. 23, Sun Jingxin, vice president of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, unveiled a report on the "Global Survey: BRICS Cooperation in the New Era of Global Development 2024." The report, part of the academy's Global Development and Governance Series, draws from a survey conducted in 30 countries across five continents. It gathers views from over 12,000 respondents on BRICS cooperation, focusing on concept consensus, development capacity, global contribution and future prospects in the current global development context.

The survey reveals strong support for China's three global initiatives among the respondents. Following the BRICS expansion earlier this year, there has been increased recognition of the group's core values, operating mechanisms, and practices in global governance. Many developing nations have expressed eagerness to join the "BRICS family" and anticipate greater contributions from BRICS cooperation toward building a shared future for mankind.

Below are the key findings of the survey:

1. Global civilization, development and security emerge as key concerns worldwide.

Respondents identified six major issues in global governance that require immediate attention, emphasizing global civilization, development and security. The highest percentages were observed for "respecting the diversity of world civilizations" (94.8%), "promoting economic recovery and development" (94.7%) and "promoting world peace and development" (94.7%). In BRICS countries, "respecting the diversity of world civilizations" and "promoting economic recovery and development" both scored 95%.

2. The Global Development Initiative (GDI) leads international development efforts.

The GDI, proposed by China, has emerged as a significant guide for global development cooperation. Among the 30 surveyed countries, each of the GDI's core philosophies received an approval rating above 93.6%. "Pursuing innovation-driven development" scored highest at 94.9%, with respondents believing China has provided conceptual guidance and practical solutions for global development. In BRICS countries, "prioritizing development" and "pursuing practical actions" both rated highest at 94.8%, as respondents viewed solidarity and action as key to addressing global development challenges.

3. The Global Security Initiative (GSI) strengthens international security cooperation.

The GSI, committed to maintaining world peace and stability, saw each of its principles score above 94% approval across the 30 surveyed countries. "Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries" received the highest rating at 95.1%. This principle was most approved by BRICS respondents (95.2%) and global youth aged 18-35 (96.1%). Other developing countries rated "paying attention to the legitimate security concerns of all countries" as the highest at 95.7%.

4. The Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) enhances cross-cultural exchanges and learning.

Respondents thought the GCI embodies China's idea of civilization. They felt it helps countries overcome differences and learn from each other. Each of the GCI's main components scored an approval rating above 95%, with the highest ratings on "attaching importance to civilization preservation and innovation" and "respecting the diversity of world civilizations." In addition to approving "attaching importance to civilization preservation and innovation," BRICS respondents were most supportive of "strengthening international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation," with an approval rating of 95.3%. Globally, young people aged 18-35 were most in favor of "respecting the diversity of world civilizations," with a high approval rating of 96.2%.

5. BRICS countries' governance capacity receives widespread approval.

Respondents from 30 countries approved of the governance capacity of BRICS countries. An average approval rating of 94.7% demonstrates that they believe BRICS countries have good governance capabilities and lay a solid foundation for global development. Approval ratings provided by BRICS respondents and other developing countries were 94.9% and 95.4%, respectively, higher than those of developed countries. The approval rating provided by global young people aged 18-35 (95.8%) was higher than that of other age groups, indicating that the younger generation has greater trust in the governance capacity of BRICS countries.

6. The expansion of BRICS boosts global economic momentum.

After the expansion of BRICS, the share of BRICS countries in the global economy rose to about 36% of world GDP in purchasing power parity terms. Respondents mostly spoke highly of the contribution that BRICS countries made to the world economy and provided an average approval rating of 94.5%, believing that the BRICS mechanism will provide stronger momentum for global economic development. BRICS respondents and global young people aged 18-35 provided the highest ratings, both above 95%.

7. BRICS countries contribute significantly to global development and governance.

Respondents from all 30 countries believed that the BRICS mechanism had made important contributions to promoting global governance, maintaining world peace and stability, improving climate governance, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations, with approval ratings of above 94% in these four fields. BRICS respondents felt this more deeply, with an average approval rating of above 95%.

8. The international community lauds BRICS countries' growing influence.

With the expansion, the BRICS mechanism is entering an era of "big BRICS cooperation." Respondents from 30 countries highly praised the international influence of BRICS countries, providing an average approval rating of 94.6%. They believed BRICS countries would achieve greater success on the international stage. Respondents from other developing countries and global young people aged 18-35 felt this more strongly, providing an average rating of more than 95%.

9. Developing countries are eager to join the expanded BRICS group.

The recent BRICS expansion has fostered new solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, attracting more nations eager to join. Respondents from 14 developing countries expressed strong interest in joining BRICS, with an average approval rating of 96.4%. They believed an expanded BRICS would promote a fairer global governance system and amplify the Global South's voice in international affairs. Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Serbia showed particularly high approval ratings, each exceeding 97%.

10. The world expects BRICS countries to step up their actions in developing economies and trade, promoting equity and maintaining peace.

Respondents from 30 countries expressed high expectations for BRICS countries in several key areas. They anticipated strong performance in "promoting economic and trade cooperation" (94.8%), "representing the rights and interests of emerging economies and developing countries" (94.6%), and "strengthening political and security cooperation" (94.4%). They believed BRICS nations would collaborate to advance global development and governance. Respondents from BRICS countries and developed nations gave the highest ratings to "promoting economic and trade cooperation," with approval ratings of 95.5% and 93.8%, respectively. Respondents from other developing countries showed the most interest in seeing BRICS countries excel in "representing the rights and interests of emerging economies and developing countries" (95.3%).

This is the third consecutive year that the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and Beijing Dataway Horizon Co., Ltd. have conducted a public opinion survey on global development and BRICS cooperation. The online survey collected data from Beijing Dataway Horizon Co., Ltd. and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research's global resources, following international standards for online surveys.

Survey questionnaires were distributed among 30 countries on five continents: Asia (China, India, Indonesia, UAE, Iran, Thailand, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Singapore), Europe (Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Greece, Hungary, Serbia), the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru), Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia) and Oceania (New Zealand).

Respondents were 18 or older and had at least a college degree. The survey collected 12,316 valid questionnaires, with each country submitting an average of more than 400.

