3-2-1- Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Announces 'The Race Is On' Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum has announced The Race is On, an celebrating Qatar's motorsport history and marking a new era for Formula 1 in the country. The exhibition opens to the public on November 6, 2024, and will be on view until April 1, 2025, at the museum's E8 Exhibition Gallery.

It will showcase Formula One and rally history and examine Qatar's journey as an international host and leading competitor, from the first Qatar Motor Rally in 1975 to last year's successful Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit.

The exhibition is timed to coincide with the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix from November 29 until December 1 and the 2025 Qatar International Rally on February 1-2, 2025. It will provide an exciting opportunity to explore the country's growing influence in the global motorsports world.

Commenting on the occasion, H E Sheikh Mohammed Abdulla Al Thani, President of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, said:“Over the last decade, Qatar has gained significant regional and international recognition as a hub for cultural and sporting events, and is now becoming home to F1 races. The Race is On is a testament to Qatar Museums and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum's commitment to diversifying the cultural offerings to visitors from Qatar and around the world, providing them with unforgettable experiences. We invite everyone to join us as we mark a thrilling era in Qatar's motorsport history.”

The exhibition presents a unique range of historic items from the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and Silverstone Museum in the UK and local and international lenders. Among the highlights are racing suits worn by Formula 1 and rally champions, trophies, tyres from past races, an intricate model of the Lusail Circuit, and original and exact replica helmets, and more. Visitors will be able to admire these pieces while learning about the drivers and the stories behind them.

Commenting on the exhibition, Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla, Director of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, said,“The Race is On marks a significant milestone in Qatar's motorsport legacy, and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is honoured to present an exhibition that reflects the passion, innovation, and speed of this exhilarating sport. This exhibition spotlights legends from F1 history and Qatar's trailblazing rally heroes, and celebrates Qatar's ever-expanding role in international motorsports.”