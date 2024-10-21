Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar Receives Abrahamic Family House Delegation In Cairo

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, welcomed His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak and Abdulla Al Shehhi in recognition of the Abrahamic Family House's mission to foster interfaith dialogue, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. The Abrahamic Family House gifted a symbolic presentation of the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque to His Eminence the Grand Imam, as a token of appreciation for his support.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 October 2024:

His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, received a delegation from the Abrahamic Family House at the Mashiakhet Al Azhar, Cairo, underscoring the ongoing commitment made by both institutions to fostering interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The delegation was led by His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the Abrahamic Family House, and Abdulla Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Abrahamic Family House, Abu Dhabi. The meeting was also attended by Professor Dr Mohamed Al-Duweiny, Deputy of Al Azhar Al Sharif, and Professor Dr Mohamed Al Mahrasawi, President of Al Azhar International Academy for Training Imams and Preachers.

Both parties discussed their dedication to promoting a culture of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between different faiths, as well as the Abrahamic Family House's role as a centre

for learning, dialogue, and the practice of faith since its inauguration in 2023.

The Abrahamic Family House also honoured the Grand Imam's and Al-Azhar's influential leadership in fostering respect and harmony across diverse religious communities, by offering His Eminence a symbolic presentation of the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque.

The Mosque was named in honour of the Grand Imam, in appreciation of His Eminence's support for interfaith dialogue, and recognition of the values of openness and peaceful coexistence.

'The Abrahamic Family House is dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of our shared human heritage through meaningful dialogue and collaboration. Our meeting with

His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb affirms our

commitment to promoting peace and understanding in our communities. We are honoured to present

His Eminence

with this gift in recognition of his leadership in championing peaceful coexistence and the values of the Document on Human Fraternity to the world,' said

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the Abrahamic Family House .



The Abrahamic Family House embodies the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi in 2019, which calls for peace among all people in the world and the creation of a culture of dialogue, mutual respect, and collaboration between faiths.

Abdulla Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Abrahamic Family House,

commented, 'The Abrahamic Family House has developed into a space for meaningful encounters, where everyone can engage in dialogue, mutual learning and understanding through our programming, partnerships and initiatives, with which we shed new light on shared human values and create pathways to peaceful coexistence. The Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque has become home to a thriving and joyful community of worshippers, visitors and families. This visit underscores our commitment to building bridges between diverse religious communities and promoting a global culture of human fraternity.'

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi, the Abrahamic Family House encompasses three Houses of Worship – the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque, the St Francis Church, and the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue – as well as shared spaces for gathering and dialogue.

Since its opening, the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque has welcomed more than 106,000

worshippers

and more than 11,000

participants

in community events including lectures and religious celebrations for major moments in the Muslim liturgical calendar. Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque's Quran Competition has also contributed to establishing its position as a prominent cultural center in a short period of time.

The Abrahamic Family House continues to maintain a close relationship with Al-Azhar, working together on initiatives to promote peace and enhance interfaith cooperation.