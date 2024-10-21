At UNSC, Ukraine Calls On World To Prevent Russian Attacks On Its Nuclear Power Plants

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ongoing Russian on Ukraine's infrastructure, the and militarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP pose serious risks to the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear energy infrastructure, Deputy Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said on Monday at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

That's according to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York.

Missile and drone strikes on energy installations jeopardize the power needed to maintain critical cooling systems at nuclear power plants, the stressed, adding that disruptions to the power supply for extended periods pose serious challenges to the safe operation of nuclear reactors, potentially leading to dangerous overheating.

"Russia is planning attacks on Ukraine's NPPs and critical substations, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid," he said.“I call on all states to take a strong stance to prevent such a scenario, as it could severely increase the likelihood of a nuclear disaster.”

Russians damage power line at Zaporizhzhia NPP again

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, the UN Security Council discussed the situation of Ukraine related to Russia's ongoing war of aggression.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency has prolonged its mission at one of the Ukrainian high-voltage substations critical for nuclear safety. Energy Minister German Galushchenko expressed hope that the presence of IAEA monitors at main power grid substations key to the operation of NPPs will help support nuclear and radiation safety.