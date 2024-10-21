Most-Watched OTT Releases This Week: Top 10 Movies, Web Series And Reality Shows That Got Highest Viewership

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Most-watched OTT releases this week: media consulting firm Ormax Media has released a list of the Top 10 most-watched OTT shows this week (October 14-20). Let's take a look at the viewership numbers of movies, web series and reality shows.
CTRL: 1.7 million
Plot: Nella and Joe, a popular influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him digitally but soon realises that he has vanished from real life, too.
Cast: Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Vihaan Samat
OTT Platform: Netflix
star Sunil Grover gets trolled for Instagram Reel Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3: 1.8 million
Plot: Bollywood wives will be joined by newcomers Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi. This sets the stage for a city rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai.
Cast: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh
OTT Platform: Netflix
Citadel: Diana: 1.9 million
Plot: Diana Cavalieri, an undercover agent for Citadel, infiltrated the rival agency Manticore, which destroyed Citadel eight years ago. Now trapped behind enemy lines, Diana faces a critical choice when an opportunity to escape arises: whether to trust Edo Zani, Manticore Italy's heir.
Cast: Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Julia Piaton
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Gutar Gu S2: 2 million
Plot: Anuj and Ritu navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship between Bhopal and Ahmedabad, highlighting the bittersweet moments in their journey to stay connected.
Cast: Vishesh Bansal, Ashlesha Thakur
| Tamil OTT releases: Snakes & Ladders, GOAT, Vaazhai and more Playground 4: 2.1 million
Plot: It's a game show with 16 contestants divided into five teams, Dare Dragons, Power Pheonix, AAA Werewolves, OP Unicorns and KO Krakens. Each team is led by a personality from the gaming or the entertainment industry.
Cast: CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchalani, Harsh Beniwal
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
The Penguin: 2.2 million
Plot: The story takes place right after 2022's The Batman, where the Riddler floods Gotham City, causing mass destruction. Oswald Cobb, a mob underboss, aims to use the chaos to seize control of Gotham's criminal underworld.
Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz
OTT Platform: JioCinema
Taaza Khabar S2: 2.3 million
Plot: Vasant Gawde learns about his own death through a news flash. To shield his family from a corrupt construction baron, he decides to fake his death.
Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Javed Jaffrey
| OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend? Raat Jawaan Hai: 2.4 million
Plot: Three best friends struggle to adjust to parenthood.
Cast: Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat, Anjali Anand
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Reeta Sanyal: 2.5 million
Plot: A lawyer who also works as a detective takes on a case involving a woman sentenced to death.
Cast: Adah Sharma, Manik Papneja, Rahul Dev
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
The Great Indian Kapil Show: 3.5 million
Plot: This week, Kapil Sharma hosts the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3.
Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh
OTT Platform: Netflix
