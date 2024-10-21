Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The data acquisition (DAQ) system market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.83 billion in 2023 to $1.96 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period is driven by advancements in telecommunication infrastructure, life sciences research and development, the need for energy efficiency, environmental monitoring and compliance, as well as test and measurement demands.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $2.64 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This anticipated growth is driven by the rising demand for wireless DAQ solutions, advancements in wireless communication, the adoption of precision agriculture, the expansion of telehealth services, and the globalization of research and development activities.

Growth Driver Of The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market

The rising demand for automation is a key factor propelling the growth of the data acquisition (DAQ) system market. Automation involves the use of technology to perform tasks with minimal human involvement, aimed at improving the production and delivery of goods and services. Many industries are embracing automation to reduce errors, eliminate repetitive tasks, and lower operational costs. This growing demand for automation across sectors is directly driving the increased adoption of DAQ systems.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Siemens AG, National Instruments Corporation, Keysight Technologies, ABB Group, Fortive Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ADwin by Jäger Computergesteuerte Messtechnik GmbH, Data Translation Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tektronix Inc., Texas Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vishay Precision Group, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Zhejiang Top Cloud-Agri Technology Co. Ltd., Campbell Scientific Australia Pty. Ltd., DGH Corporation, Diversified Technical Systems Inc., ESI Group, Fluke Calibration, HBM Test and Measurement, HIOKI E. E. CORPORATION, IMC Test & Measurement GmbH

What Are The Dominant Trends In Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Growth?

Leading companies in the data acquisition (DAQ) system market are prioritizing the development of innovative products, such as data acquisition modules, to better serve their current customers. These modules are hardware components designed to collect and analyze digital or analog data from external sources, which is then used by computing devices or data systems.

How Is The Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI), LAN Extensions For Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet, VME Extensions For Instrumentation (VXI), PCI Extensions For Instrumentation (PXI), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Standalone

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Speed: High-speed (>100 KS/S), Low-speed (<100 KS/S)

4) By Application: Research And Analysis, Manufacturing And Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring, Design Validation And Repair

5) By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Automotive And Transportation, Wireless Communication And Infrastructure, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare, Food And Beverages

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Definition

A data acquisition (DAQ) system is designed to measure and record physical or electrical properties to assess a system's performance. These computer-based measurement systems are used to monitor various electrical or physical phenomena such as current, voltage, pressure, temperature, or sound. DAQ systems capture and store this data from real-world systems for subsequent scientific and engineering analysis.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data acquisition (daq) system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data acquisition (daq) system market size, data acquisition (daq) system market drivers and trends, data acquisition (daq) system market major players and data acquisition (daq) system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

