Bengaluru Rains: More Rainfall Predicted In Karnataka Capital Today. Check Full IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the Karnataka capital city, Bengaluru, today i.e. on October 22. Yesterday, due to the incessant rain, the District collector had declared holiday for Anganwadis, in the city. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students, the Collector had said. However, today, there is no such announcement made. At many places, dewatering work is under process to clear all stagnant water.



