GCC Chief Deplores Iranian Remarks On UAE's Islands, Bahrain's Independent

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned on Monday statements made by head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former foreign Kamal Kharazi regarding the UAE's three islands - Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa - and United Nations' actions in 1970 on Bahrain's independence and Arabism.

The GCC deplores these irresponsible remarks and supports the UAE's right to over its three islands, including their territorial waters, airspace, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone, as an integrated part of the UAE, Al-Budaiwi said in a statement.

He called on Iran to end the occupation of the three islands, condemning also Kharazi's questioning of the United Nations' actions and the Security Council's unanimous adoption of Resolution 278 in May 1970 that confirm Bahrain's independence and its full sovereignty, it added.

Bahrain has been an integrated part of the Arab world and the Arabian Peninsula, and the Kingdom's well-established Arab identity is beyond question, he affirmed.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the GCC member states are united stand with the UAE and Bahrain, emphasizing that Gulf security in an integrated part.

Such baseless remarks do not serve to enhance the Gulf-Iranian relations, in light of current progress and openness between the two sides on the one hand, and regional developments on the other, he noted.

He underlined the need of stopping such claims and Iran's response to the UAE's call and endeavors to solve the three islands' issues through direct negotiations or turn to the International Court of Justice.

In addition, he called on Iran to respect Bahrain's sovereignty and avoid interfering in its internal affairs. (end)

hss







MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108803982