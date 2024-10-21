Defense Microelectronics Plant In Bryansk Halts Production Following Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the drone attack on the Kremniy EL microelectronics factory in Bryansk, production was put to a halt due to power disruptions and interrupted technological chains.

That's according to the plant's press service, Ukrinform reports.



"As a result of the overnight... attack on the production and administrative buildings of the plant, supply was disrupted, special energy supply facilities were damaged, technological production chains were interrupted... Everyone, within the range of their capabilities, is participating in the elimination of the consequences of explosions and fires," the statement reads.

It is not clear from the context whether this is about the attack on the plant that occurred on the night of October 19, or it was another attack on the night of October 21.

Drones attacked Russian city of Briansk at night, reportedly hitting microelectronics plant

CEO Oleg Dantsev, said that the task of "restoring the production of electronic equipment products" is currently not an easy one. "There are difficulties with the purchase of spare parts for the restoration of technological equipment and energy infrastructure; builders are examining the possibility of restoring what's been destroyed," Dantsev said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of October 19, drones attacked the Russian city of Bryansk, targeting the Kremniy EL defense microelectronics plant. Local authorities did not officially report the attack on the facility, while local eyewitnesses confirmed the strike.

Zelensky's Office: Kremlin using fake transit scheme to get sanctioned goods from EU

Kremniy EL is one of the largest manufacturers of microelectronics in Russia. Some 94% of the company's products in 2017 were commissioned by the Ministry of Defense. The plant serves Almaz-Antey, Aerospace Equipment, Sozvezdie, and Vega concerns. It also manufactures spare parts for the Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.