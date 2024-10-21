Zelensky: Kursk Operation Allowed Ukraine To Intensify Work On Exchanges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Kursk operation allowed Ukraine to intensify work on exchanges - the return of our from Russian captivity.

The head of state said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed the Kursk operation separately - we hold our positions there, I thank every soldier for their bravery. We must remember that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the territories from which it came,” Zelensky said, speaking about the meeting with Defense Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.

Video: OP

According to the President,“it is fair when a buffer zone is created on the territory of the aggressor”.

“And the Kursk operation also allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges - to return our soldiers from Russian captivity. Everyone sees this,” the head of state added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych and heard a report on the situation in all areas of combat operations.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6. On August 15, it was announced that a military commandant's office would be established in the government-controlled territories in the Kursk region.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kursk operation is one of the stages of ending the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Photo: OP