MTN Awards GFA For Telecom Application Managed Services To LATRO

LATRO announces that MTN Group has awarded a Group Framework Agreement to provide Application Managed Services for eight of its operators across Africa

- Don Reinhart

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LATRO announces that MTN Group has awarded it a Group Framework Agreement to provide Telecom Application Managed Services (TAMS) for eight of its mobile operators across Africa. TAMS includes level 1 and level 2 support for critical applications within the network BSS and other IN, VAS, and Enterprise systems. By offering consolidated, cross-platform support, LATRO enables MTN to optimize its operations, providing enhanced business continuity while supporting a global digital experience for its subscribers.

“Our years of experience supporting telecom applications with the BSS and IT segments of the mobile network, allow us to uniquely offer MTN world class support for its business-critical applications. Our team of specialized and expert professionals not only increase MTN's operational performance in these network segments but also simplify and streamline support operations while enhancing business continuity.” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

As part of the agreement, LATRO will localize its operations across Africa.

Mr. Reinhart continued,“With an eye to promoting and sustaining local job growth, LATRO will invest in an expanded footprint across the continent. The investment will unlock the benefits of the local economies and markets in which MTN provides the opportunity for subscribers to a modern connected life.”

LATRO is a telecommunications solutions provider with operations worldwide. In addition to Telecom Applications Managed Services, the company provides Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, Cellular Forensics, Mobile Money and Fintech , as well as bespoke telecom data-driven Analytics solutions to communications service providers and national regulators.



