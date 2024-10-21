Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Revolutionary New Non-Surgical Neck Lift Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian introduces a revolutionary non-surgical neck lift, offering a youthful, lifted look with no surgery, minimal downtime, and natural results.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned cosmetic dermatology expert, Dr. Simon Ourian, is excited to review the groundbreaking new Non-Surgical Neck Lift now available at Epione Beverly Hills. Dr. Simon Ourian is known for his innovative and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. He continues pushing the boundaries of modern cosmetic care with this revolutionary treatment designed to restore youthfulness and definition to the neck area without surgery.

The Non-Surgical Neck Lift offers patients a state-of-the-art alternative to traditional neck lifts. It combines advanced skin tightening technologies and customized dermal fillers to lift, smooth, and rejuvenate the neck and jawline. This procedure is ideal for patients seeking a natural-looking result with minimal downtime and no incisions.

“This new non-surgical treatment allows us to sculpt and firm the neck in ways that were previously only possible through surgery,” says Dr. Simon Ourian.“The results are transformative, providing patients with a youthful, elegant neck contour without the long recovery period associated with surgery.”

The Non-Surgical Neck Lift targets the underlying structures of the skin and stimulates collagen production and reduces the appearance of sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. Combined with carefully placed injections of Dr. Ourian's signature filler techniques, the treatment lifts and enhances the neck, creating a smoother, more defined appearance.

Key Benefits of the Non-Surgical Neck Lift Include:

- No Surgery, No Scars: A completely non-invasive approach with no need for scalpels or stitches.

- Minimal Downtime: Most patients can return to their regular activities within 24-48 hours.

- Natural-Looking Results: Achieve a youthful appearance without looking“overdone.”

- Customized for Each Patient: Dr. Ourian tailors the procedure to each patient's unique anatomy for optimal results.

About Dr. Simon Ourian

Dr. Simon Ourian is a world-renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, a premier destination for cutting-edge non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Dr. Ourian's innovative approach and advanced techniques have positioned him as one of the most sought-after practitioners in the industry.

